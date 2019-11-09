Rachel Bobbitt and Justice Der Drop Debut Album, When This Plane Goes Down

When This Plane Goes Down… reflects childhood nostalgia and encapsulates the change and cycle of relationships and mortality from adolescence to adulthood. The title draws upon occurrences flying to and from home over the past few years. “The experience of converging and diverging with other passengers for a brief but concentrated period of time served as an inspiration for a larger concept,” the duo explains. “Having a connection and moment with a person or experience in life can easily be compared to the experience of meeting someone on a plane trip. They can come into your life and then leave it for a long time.” Co-written by the duo and mixed/mastered by Der, the self-produced album is presented independently and features Stephen Bennett on the drums.

Bobbitt and Der come from solo backgrounds where each have released their own EPs: Months to Fall by Bobbitt and Nostalgic For Things to Come by Der. After connecting at Humber College in Toronto, the two noticed an instant musical chemistry that resulted in the release of two cover tracks, “Forrest Gump” by Frank Ocean and “Japanese Denim” by Daniel Caesar, which have collectively garnered over 150,000 listens on Spotify. Combined, they have over 175,000 monthly Spotify listeners. Following the success of those releases, it was only natural for the two musicians to collaborate on a full-length record that would hone in on both of their musical strengths and abilities while simultaneously providing a spotlight for one another.

When This Plane Goes Down… is now available to stream or download on digital music platforms worldwide. Stay updated with all things Rachel and Justice via Instagram @justice_der or Twitter @RachelBobbitt.