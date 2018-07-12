RAB Announces Professional Development Department Staff Hirings

The RADIO ADVERTISING BOARD (RAB) has tapped GEORGIA BEASLEY as its new Professional Development Manager. In this role, she will work closely with RAB SVP/Professional Development JEFF SCHMIDT on the overall training curriculum offered at the RAB, including the RISING THROUGH THE RANKS program dedicated to the support and advancement of women in radio sales management positions. BEASLEY is a graduate of the program and was most recently Director of TOPICPULISE STRATEGIC INITIATIVES at FUTURI MEDIA. She has also held various sales management positions at BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP.

KIM JOHNSON rounds out the Professional Development team having been promoted to Dir./Sales. She worked with the RAB’s CRM tool, Account Manager, as an Account Development Manager. JOHNSON will be responsible for the sales of the entire suite of RAB’s Professional Development training courses offered from the RAB.