R. Kelly’s ‘Crisis Manager’ Abruptly Resigns

The R. KELLY saga continues to get uglier, as THE HUFFINGTON POST reports his crisis manager, DARRELL JOHNSON, “abruptly resigned late MONDAY after saying earlier in the day in a CBS NEWS interview that he would ‘absolutely not’ feel comfortable leaving his daughter alone with KELLY, the disgraced R&B singer now jailed on sex crimes charges.”

JOHNSON, “has decided to take some time off, for personal reasons, from his efforts on behalf of R. KELLY,” KELLY’s attorney STEVE GREENBERG said in a statement last night.