Questlove Launches Popcorn Collection With Williams Sonoma

Questlove has partnered with Williams Sonoma for a signature popcorn collection. The collection includes an avocado oil spray, various seasonings (like “Saturday Morning Cereal” flavor), and a “SNEAKIES set,” which is made “for seasoning on the go and ‘sneaking’ into the movie theatre,” according to a press release. Questlove said in a statement:

Movies and popcorn are one of the classic pairs in Western Civilization, like Starsky and Hutch or Ashford and Simpson. Being an avid movie-goer and huge popcorn fan, I wanted to create my own popcorn collection and give it a personal Questovian spin, in two directions. The first is my custom seasonings, which let you put extra punctuation on the sentence of your popcorn, either directly from the shaker or SNEAKIES, with the help of a good spray of avocado oil for full seasoning coverage. The second is the Glow Bowl I designed that will make your popcorn happy when it’s laying in there and you happy when you’re scooping it up with your hands on date night or at a holiday gathering.