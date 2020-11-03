Queeva Releases New Single “Waste My Time”

Queeva’s next dose of ear candy, “an anthem filled with a whole bunch of fresh girl power,” according to American Songwriter, who premiered the song yesterday HERE, releases today via all streaming platforms. Check out “Waste My Time,” written by Queeva herself along with Matt Johnson and producer Brandon Darcy, on Spotify’s New Music Nashville playlist.

16-year-old singer-songwriter sensation, Queeva, has been recording music professionally since she was 9 years old, but with her upcoming EP, has evolved to a point where her writing and vocals can rival the most seasoned professionals.

“…make no mistake – Queeva is a star… The fact is this – Queeva is an old soul with an almost mystical tone that has an ability to reach superstar status…” – American Songwriter

Queeva also recently added signing her first publishing deal to her long list of accolades! (See the write up in Music Row HERE) Passion for songwriting runs deep for Queeva, deciding at an early age that she wanted to write all of her own music, drawing from a uniquely diverse musical background of her heritage Celtic sounds all the way to classic Dolly Parton. Amassing over 1.3 million collective streams is quite a feat, but to Queeva, this is just the beginning. The first single from the upcoming EP, “Above Water,” quickly amassed over 100,000 streams on Spotify, garnering attention from Spotify’s Global Editor of Country Music and landing on several playlists.

