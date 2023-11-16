Queer Punks Witch Weather Release Emotionally Charged Self-Titled Album

Today, Pennsylvania-based duo Witch Weather releases their highly anticipated self-titled album. This emotionally driven record breaks through with themes of anger, existentialism, depression, and everything else in life that evokes strong feelings. With swift guitar licks, kickass basslines, and a sound that transcends genre, Witch Weather leans into punk, shoegaze, and goth sounds. Delving into raw experiences through the lens of queerness, the lead singer and guitarist Kaitlynn, alongside bassist and vocalist Juliann, invite listeners to explore resilience with candor and vulnerability. Despite the occasional bassline-induced fatigue, tracks like “Goth Beach Party” and “Very Therapy” showcase the duo’s passion for their craft. This collection of songs captures the essence of Witch Weather’s infectious energy and musical prowess.

“This album, both the writing and the recording, was one of the most cathartic things I’ve ever done. This past year has been one life altering event after another for me, pertaining to issues with myself, others, and transition. I think that pushed me into a lot more interesting directions both lyrically and even musically due to how wildly my emotions have been going. And just in general I feel like I’ve had some of the highest highs and lowest lows of my whole life recently and I think the album completely reflects that. We also had a chance to play a lot of these songs live at a lot of shows before releasing them which felt amazing seeing as how our last EP was written during quarantine so this is the first time we’ve had the chance to do that. It feels so rewarding to finally be releasing this album, I think this is the most proud I’ve ever been of any project I’ve ever been a part of.” – Kaitlynn, Witch Weather

“I really fucked myself and wrote a bunch of hard ass basslines that I now have to play live. Which don’t get me wrong, I love playing hard bass lines. It’s just really funny listening back and being like damn! I really played that. And then being like oh boy I gotta play it every week now! because it’s tiring playing something technically complicated whilst jumping around and interacting with the crowd and bandmates. Goth Beach Party was a super fun bassline to write and play, I get slap the shit out of my bass. And Very Therapy was another super fun one to come up with, but definitely the kind of bassline you regret later lol.

This album is us being able to full send it now that theres no creative difference issues because its just Kaitlynn and I making decisions. And that just comes down to having had previous experiences of too many cooks in the kitchen, sometimes less is simpler and easier.” -Juliann, Witch Weather

Witch Weather is an indie/punk/goth duo based in eastern Pennsylvania. Influenced by bands such as Siouxsie and The Banshees, Against Me!, Fugazi, Screaming Females, Depeche Mode, and others, they are now gearing up to release their first full album.

This project began unofficially in 2013 when lead singer and guitarist Kaitlynn began writing and recording music in her basement. Over the years she has dedicated herself to refining her songwriting skills, and she is now ready to unveil a carefully chosen collection of her latest songs in the form of a studio recording. A majority of the lyrics focus on Kaitlynn’s experience being a trans woman, from confused to closeted to out and doing her best. While the lyrical themes are often about trans experiences and identity, the songs are relatable to many as they often focus on themes of confusion, frustration, and self-loathing.

