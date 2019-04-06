Purple Corporation Invite Listeners To “Find Some Wonder” With New Single “Ad”

Chicago-based ‘psychedelectric’ band, Purple Corporation, have released the final single in anticipation of their debut full-length album Atomic Bionic Sonic Chronic. “Ad” is an ambient acoustic dive into hallucinogenic soundscapes and meditative lyrics wrapped around a chorus that invites the listener to “relax and find some wonder here with purple corporation”.

Purple Corporation is the brainchild of University of Chicago students, Miles Donnelly and Matt Williams. Miles discusses the track, ” The song Ad is just that. An ad. For purple corporation. The spokesperson, or singer, is promoting the band with their last dying breath throughout the song. This is just how important sharing the music is.” He continues, “this song features some intense vocal distortion, which is a theme that comes back throughout the album. Fitting into the oxymoronic nature of the album, the artwork features an ad for our past album, Mind Phonics, and not for the upcoming album. Sit back, relax, and enjoy this last single before the immanent release of the full 13 song project, Atomic Bionic Sonic Chronic.”

Purple Corporation’s first album, Mind Phonics, was a journey through the mind and therefore highly autobiographical. The band uses their skills, along with inspiration from some of their favorite artists (like A$AP Rocky, Frank Ocean, The Beatles, and Miles Davis), to create multi-sensory, immersive projects that encompass a wide variety of genres and send listeners through dreamscapes of differing emotions and states of mind.

“Ad” follows the release of single “Do Watchya Do”, the 7-minute prog workout “Triptych Futuristic” and previews the upcoming Atomic Bionic Sonic Chronic . Purple Corporation also released gaming-themed EPs BeatPack and BeatPack: Season 2 this past January. These, along with the band’s debut album Mind Phonics (2018), are available for streaming on all digital platforms.

