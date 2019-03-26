Purple Corporation Drop Formidable New Single “Triptych Futuristic”

Chicago-based ‘psychedelectric’ band, Purple Corporation, have released “Triptych Futuristic”, a new track that ambitiously experiments with a musical narrative while revelling in lo-fi tones, imaginative lyrics, ambience and space. Purple Corporation never shy away from innovation and originality. This new song takes the listener on a three-part journey that jumps from modern-day deities to post-apocalyptic soundscapes to research bases on the bottom of the ocean.

The piece opens by tackling the concept of what a deity would be in the modern technological age. It focuses on the first person who has direct internet access through connecting their mind to a computer, and this gives the character god-like powers. The song alludes to how the negative implications of new technology can’t always be foreseen.

The next part of the song opens in a post-apocalyptic scene of a bird singing in a quiet world. The idea of this part of the song is that nature will continue on regardless of what happens to us. In the finale of the track, the duo take the audience on a dive to the bottom of the ocean where a research base has been cut off from the madness going on on the surface. The main character of this part of the story is a lonely researcher with the weight of the ocean on her shoulders. This can be interpreted by audiences in many ways; one of these interpretations can be the responsibility on humankind to have technology ethics and morality in mind.

The attention to detail doesn’t stop at the narrative though, the duo also pours their creativity into the song’s visuals. Triptych Futuristic features cover art from New York based artist Michael Bevilacqua. It perfectly combines three of his works into one synergistic culmination to represent the music.

Purple Corporation is the brainchild of University of Chicago students, Miles Donnelly and Matt Williams. Their first album, Mind Phonics, was a journey through the mind and therefore highly autobiographical. The band uses their skills, along with inspiration from some of their favorite artists (like A$AP Rocky, Frank Ocean, The Beatles, and Miles Davis), to create multi-sensory, immersive projects that encompass a wide variety of genres and send listeners through dreamscapes of differing emotions and states of mind.

“Triptych Futuristic” follows the release of single “Do Watchya Do” and the upcoming Atomic Bionic Sonic Chronic . Purple Corporation also released gaming-themed EPs BeatPack and BeatPack: Season 2 this past January. These, along with the band’s debut album Mind Phonics (2018), are available for streaming on all digital platforms.