Punk/Metal Crossover Band Celebrity Stalker Announce New Single and Music Video, “Your Mom”

Get ready for the raw fury of Southern California-based punk/metal crossover band, Celebrity Stalker, who officially release their new music video for “Your Mom” out today – watch the video on YouTube HERE. The audio will be released on May 7th via Monster Media Records/Die Laughing Records. It is a fact: content is king in a digital world, and Celebrity Stalker gives it their all when producing music, videos, and other musical masterpieces. Celebrity Stalker’s new single and music video for “Your Mom” is the culmination of all of their efforts over the last six months. Their latest record, Year of the Thief, out last year, helped set the stage for what is to come.

Watch “Your Mom” Music Video on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r05KXvI8EeA

“We met LP3 when he submitted the Celebrity Stalker song ‘Sunburn’ for airplay on our podcast, the Die Laughing Records Radio Podcast,” says Jillian Elizabeth of Die Laughing Records. “I was an immediate fan, and my partners Dave Dalton and Rob Trisler worked with Celebrity Stalker over time to integrate them into our DLR punk family. We are excited by Year of the Thief and feel great anticipation for the new projects launching between us and Celebrity Stalker in 2021. DLR has set the bar high, and we expect Celebrity Stalker to overshoot and deliver.”

“With overtones of a classic, in-your-face, thrash-metal song, Celebrity Stalker takes you on a magically strange journey into a world of self-discovery through the eyes of a young man looking for something only an experienced woman can provide,” the band explain. “His obvious obsession with the delicacies of an older woman has driven him to many untold dark secrets that are yet to be realized. His hunger drives his obsession and the only thing that can satisfy his appetite is Your Mom’s cookies …”

“Taxi TV is the home of the underdog, the bands and artists that fight to get their art out to the masses, and we are happy to be working with Celebrity Stalker as they come out swinging with the release of their new single, ‘Your Mom,’” says Ricky Menace of TaxiTV, the company that covers bands, and provides exposure through his show Taxi TV Live.

About Celebrity Stalker:

Celebrity Stalker is a punk/metal crossover band from Southern California featuring a trio of individuals from different backgrounds: Larry “LP3” Prosser, Jason Young, and Charlie Moffett. The power-trio have spent years honing their craft, writing engaging songs that rock, and developing an engaging live show. They use fast and crunchy rhythm guitar, blistering guitar solos, hard-hitting drums, and baselines that add a big bottom end. Once the pandemic of 2020 hit, music moved completely online, and Celebrity Stalker was no longer able to perform live for their fans at traditional shows, so they, like most bands, have spent the last year working to get their music out to their fans through live-streamed and video content. Celebrity Stalker is continuing to create new music, with their latest single, “Your Mom, out now. They are available for interviews.

Upcoming Announcements:

May 3 — “Your Mom” Music Video Premiering on New Noise Magazine and Rock N Roll Industries Magazine, and Facebook Page

New Noise Magazine | Rock N Roll Industries | Facebook | Instagram

May 6 — Sneak Peek of “Your Mom” on Local Music Experience, “In The Spotlight” Hosted by Rey Castillo at 11 a.m. on the LME App

May 7 — “Your Mom” single release premiering on Rock N Roll Industries Magazine

May 16 — Taxi TV Livestream from Bomb Shelter Rehearsal Studios at 7 p.m.

May 16 — Taxi TV Livestream with Viral Sensation, Melisa Lyn, from Taxi TV and The Beeswax Network Live from Bomb Shelter Rehearsal Studios at 7 p.m.

May 28 — “Your Mom” Single Release Party at The Tiki Bar in Costa Mesa, Presented by Twisted Soul Entertainment and Rock N Roll Industries Magazine

June 6 — Interview and Livestream on Pigzradio

For more information on Celebrity Stalker, please visit

Monster Media Records | Die Laughing Records | Website | Instagram

Media Contact

Raquel Figlo, Public Relations

E: raquel@raquelfiglo.com | W: www.raquelfiglo.com