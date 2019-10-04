Pulp-punk/Theatrical Rock Band Dalton Deschain & The Traveling Show Release “Casey”

Deliciously dark and irresistibly catchy, NYC pulp-punk / theatrical rock band Dalton Deschain & the Traveling Show deliver their much-anticipated EP Casey today. Continuing their ongoing pulp-horror story, the release provides a blend of vividly narrative story-telling, while remaining socially aware and relevant. Musically, it’s punchy, grimy, and addictive; sweeping bystanders in for a wild ride. Darkly humorous and defiantly quirky, the band builds an experience that is “wholly unique and infectious”.

All of the music of Dalton Deschain & the Traveling Show centers around a long continuous pulp-horror story set in the 1940’s, about a circus ringleader possessed by a demon. It follows an extensive, colorful cast of circus freaks, as well as nuclear war and demonic possession amidst the fray. Casey comes as the third and final segment of their Character Trilogy, composed of Roberta (2016) and Catherine (2017). The character of Casey, also known as “The Dogman” provides the focus of the release; a fearsome ‘beast’ by appearances, who just seeks acceptance. In a particularly unique twist, each EP has an accompanying chapbook, with lyrics, illustrations, and short story, that delves deeper into the characters and their world. It is available as an e-book or physical print copy for all orders on Bandcamp. As vocalist Dalton Deschain shared, “The music is fast and loud, the story is gruesome and twisted, and I gotta tell you I’m having an absolute blast.”

Deschain went on to share how the release stand outs for the band. “I just wanted to make our most fun EP to date. We sort of slowed things down with Catherine, made something a bit more experimental and weird, but if you see us live, that’s not exactly how we like to define ourselves. A friend recently described our music as ‘campy and punchy,’ and that’s what I wanted to bring to this project.” Defying a single genre, they pull together elements of theatrical rock, experimental punk, and pop hooks, for a sound as unique as their story.

“I really let my horror-fan flag fly in the production of this EP, especially on the Interstitial track,” said Deschain, referring to the second, instrumental-only track. “There’s a lot of weird bad-VHS-sounding filters, spooky sound effects, creepy reverb. I wanted it to sound like you rented a horror tape in the ‘80s about a haunted circus and you’re sitting up at 3am watching it in the dark.”

While extremely celebratory of the new release, the band teases that this is just the start. Casey only sets the stage; they have a full-length album and accompanying novel planned for release next year, that begins to tell and connect the greater overarching story of Deschain’s world. Casey is out everywhere now including Bandcamp, Spotify, and Apple Music.

