Publishing & Sync Agency SILO: MUSIC Launches New Record Label SILO: RCRDS

Multifaceted music company SILO: MUSIC announces the launch of SILO: RCRDS with lead artist compilation SILO: RCRDS c.1 out today, October 23. Featuring a dynamic roster of composers, producers and musicians, the curated set includes tracks included in popular film, television and video game scores that resonated with audiences and devoured via music discovery app Shazam. The collection marks the first time these tracks will be available for public consumption on major platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, Google Play, Amazon and Deezer.

SILO: RCRDS c.1 features thrilling talents Martin Wave, Chris Avantgarde, Oumi Kaplia, Bettina Bergström, Jackie Vae, OH1, ALLISTER X and VAAAL whose songs have appeared in Warner Bros. film Judas and the Black Messiah, A&E promo, Star Wars: Rogue One, Netflix feature “Antebellum,” FOX series “Gotham,” Netflix drama “Hollywood,” Riot Games title Legends of Runeterra, trailer for STARZ series “Power Book” and 20th Century Fox blockbuster Ad Astra.

“As a working songwriter, I know first-hand how often your work goes unnoticed by the consumers and the music industry at large, especially in the sync space. Unlike the pop world, where giving credit to songwriters and producers is becoming more and more common, this practice is rarely upheld in sync,” shares SILO: MUSIC’s Neil Ormandy. “Being recognized for your creative contributions in music can mean so much for the furthering of your career, as not all career advancements have a price tag directly attached to them.” “Exactly,” adds partner Jack Ormandy. “With SILO: RCRDS we are applying SILO:’s strategy of utilizing sync to give our artists the financial stability to pursue their creativity freely and taking it to the next level. As their team, we are not solely here to provide opportunities for sync placements, we are also responsible for providing a platform on which they can make a name for themselves in music. This can only happen outside of the music supervision community if we are able to show that our writers and producers aren’t just droids behind a computer screen, they are artists of the highest caliber. By providing the space for them to showcase their brilliant work on the DSPs, we make it easier for people on the outside to understand their artistry and what they bring to the table creatively.”

SILO RCRDS c.1 features a compelling track list of melodic pop, cinematic scores, hard-hitting EDM, reimagined covers and hip-hop-inspired cuts from around the world:

Martin Wave – Prophet

Featured in: Judas and the Black Messiah

Warner Bros. 60s biopic based on Black Panther activist Fred Hampton

Chris Avantgarde – Coming Home

Featured in: A&E Promo

History Channel promo for up and coming 2020 shows

Oumi Kapila – Zombie (cover)

Featured in: Star Wars: Rogue One trailer

First installment of epic Star Wars anthology by Lucas Films

Bettina Bergström – Euphoria

Featured in: Antebellum trailer

Janelle Monae-starring film about modern-day African American woman who must escape from a 19th-century Southern slave plantation

Jackie Vae – Melt You

Featured in: Gotham

FOX Batman prequel television series

OH1 – In The Mood (Reimagined)

Featured in: Hollywood

Netflix series by Ryan Murphy about the Golden Age of Hollywood

ALLISTER X – Higher

Featured in: Legends of Runeterra

Riot Games title based on collectible card game

OH1 ft. JaQuÉ – Chosen One

Featured in: Power Book II: Ghost trailer

Spinoff of STARZ series Power, starring Mary J. Blige and Method Man

VAAAL – Mechanical Jungle Paranoia

Featured in: Ad Astra

20th Century Fox sci-fi blockbuster starring Brad Pitt, Tommy Lee Jones, Liv Tyler, Ruth

Negga, Donald Sutherland

SILO RCRDS c.1 will be available on all streaming services starting October 23, 2020. For more information visit www.silomusic.com.

About SILO: Music:

SILO: Music is a multifaceted music company bridging the gap between the worlds of sync and pop. Founded in 2014 by brothers Jack and Neil Ormandy, SILO: began as a boutique sync agency representing independent artists in the film/TV space. Blossoming over the past six years, SILO: now boasts a roster of 134 indie artists and 23 producers/composers in the trailer division. Their work has been featured in hundreds of projects across film/TV/ads and in trailers for feature films including Birds of Prey, Ad Astra, Gemini Man, Sonic The Hedgehog, Star Wars: Rogue One, etc. In 2018, SILO: Music partnered with renowned management company, Milk & Honey, creating joint venture Milk & Honey SILO:. Combining rosters, their focus lies in super-serving advertisement clients’ campaigns with original songs, pre-existing tracks for licensing, as well as custom cues.

In addition to their work in sync, SILO: Music is a growing force in the pop songwriting community, managing a roster of top tier clients including Jonas Jeberg (Panic at the Disco, Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato), Neil Ormandy (James Arthur, Bebe Rexha, Alesso), & Martin Wave (Chloe Lilac, COTIS, Pell). Furthering their reach, in 2017 SILO: established their own publishing venture and is actively signing clients to both their sync and pop-facing rosters. At the core of SILO: Music is a humanistic approach to creation. A grass-root operation with close ties to the creatives they work with, SILO: aims to pay close attention to their clients’ needs, delivering distinct creative and professional direction, where quality is the key focus and artistry is never compromised.

