Public Enemy’s Highly Anticipated Album Drops Today

Public Enemy releases one of the most anticipated albums of the year today, What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down?. The album marks their historic return to Def Jam Recordings and features guest appearances by Nas, YG, Rapsody, DJ Premier, Black Thought, Questlove, Cypress Hill, Run-DMC, Ice-T, PMD, George Clinton, Daddy-O, Jahi, The Impossebulls, Mark Jenkins, S1Ws Pop Diesel and James Bomb and Mike D and Ad-Rock of Beastie Boys. Listen here: https://publicenemy.lnk.to/WYGDWTGGD.

Called the “rap icons’ finest, most fearless effort in decades” by NME and included on the fall’s “most anticipated albums” lists by everyone from Pitchfork to Esquire, What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down? features new single “ Grid ” with Cypress Hill and George Clinton; “Fight the Power: Remix 2020” featuring Nas, Rapsody, Black Thought, YG, Jahi and Questlove, which riveted audiences at the 2020 BET Awards; and “State of the Union (STFU)” which holds nothing back as it calls out Donald Trump and his destructive reign, produced by DJ Premier.

Public Enemy is set to perform “Grid” featuring Cypress Hill on CBS’s special live broadcast of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, September 29th immediately following the first presidential debate.

Public Enemy have proven that rebellion is more than the sound of a musical genre, the culture of a social class, or the color of a skin; it is an unmovable, unmistakable state of mind and heart. PE is hellbent on creating change where it is needed most. Determined to give voice to those who have long been ignored, unafraid to question institutional injustices, and intent on challenging any and all obstacles to social justice, Public Enemy have resisted with unprecedented intensity and eloquence.

Their classic albums are the soundtrack to hip-hop’s rise as a form of social and political commentary. 1988’s It Takes a Nation of Millions To Hold Us Back was, and still is, one of the most important records ever made, with Rolling Stone recently naming it the #15 Greatest Album of All Time and The New York Times added it to their list of “25 Most Significant Albums of the Last Century.” Fear of a Black Planet–also named on the Rolling Stone list–features PE anthems including the original version of “Fight The Power,” the powerful “911 Is a Joke” and “Welcome To The Terrordome.”

As America faces a fresh rebellion against racial division and social inequality, it is no surprise that the world looks to hip-hop’s original champions of change to continue the fight alongside them. What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down? is available now at www.publicenemy.com, along with exclusive Public Enemy merchandise.

‘What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down?’ Tracklist

01 – “When The Grid Goes Down” ft. George Clinton

02 – “Grid” ft. Cypress Hill and George Clinton

03 – “State of the Union (STFU)” ft. DJ Premier

04 – “Merica Mirror” ft.. Pop Diesel

05 – “Public Enemy Number Won” ft. Mike D, Ad-Rock, Run-DMC

06 – “Toxic”

07 – “Yesterday Man” ft. Daddy-O

08 – “Crossroads Burning” (Interlude) ft. James Bomb

09 – “Fight The Power: Remix 2020” ft. Nas, Rapsody, Black Thought, Jahi, YG, Questlove

10 – “Beat Them All”

11 – “Smash The Crowd” ft.. Ice-T, PMD

12 – “If You Can’t Join Em Beat Em”

13 – “Go At It” ft. Jahi

14 – “Don’t Look At The Sky” (Interlude) ft. Mark Jenkins

15 – “Rest In Beats” ft. The Impossebulls

16 – “R.I.P. Blackat”

17 – “Closing: I Am Black” ft. Ms. Ariel

Public Enemy: Facebook * Twitter * Instagram

Chuck D: Facebook * Twitter * Instagram

FOR ADDITIONAL MEDIA INFORMATION & INTERVIEW INQUIRIES, CONTACT:

Jolyn Matsumuro | The Brookes Company – jolyn@brookescompany.com

Shazila Mohammed | Grandstand Media – shazm@grandstandhq.com

Gabe Tesoriero | Def Jam Recordings – G.T@umusic.com

UK PR – Emma Van Duyts | Public City – em@publiccitypr.com