Psychedelic rock ensemble FORRM releases “JUNKIE WAYZ” from upcoming album BOUTIQUE

International psychedelic rock ensemble FORRM today unveils their first single “JUNKIE WAYZ” from the upcoming album BOUTIQUE. JUNKIE WAYZ will have its digital release on 1st May.

FORRM channel a sound that blends distorted guitars, electronic textures and cinematic atmospheres, music that feels as influenced by film and landscape as it does by traditional rock.

“JUNKIE WAYZ” introduces the album’s core sound; a fusion of psychedelic rock and electronic textures, marking the new material from artist and filmmaker Firouz FarmanFarmaian, who wrote the album Playground – Nightology, produced by Eric Chedeville (credits include Sébastien Tellier, Charlotte Gainsbourg and The Weeknd) for Zadig & Voltaire Music.

Operating between Paris, New York and North Africa, FORRM is positioned as a multi-cultural music collective, developed alongside FarmanFarmaian’s work in film and contemporary art. Across the record, FORRM combines live instruments with studio manipulation, building a sound that moves between rock, ambient and score-driven forms.

Emerging from the same creative core as FarmanFarmaian’s film projects and contemporary art installations, BOUTIQUE was conceived not as a traditional record, but as an immersive sound piece and cinematic fragment.

The album will launch as a limited cassette edition, embracing a tactile, analogue format in contrast to the frictionless nature of streaming.

“JUNKIE WAYZ” is the first hypnotic entry point into a wider universe of BOUTIQUE, where rhythm becomes narrative and distortion becomes memory.

ENDS

RELEASE INFO

Artist: FORRM

Single: Junkie Wayz

Album: BOUTIQUE

Format: Limited edition cassette (tape only)

Label: We R the Nomads

About FORRM

FORRM is a nomadic art-rock ensemble led by contemporary artist Firouz FarmanFarmaian, operating between experimental rock, post-rock immersion and performative visual culture. Recorded between Morocco, Spain, New York and the South of France, BOUTIQUE merges improvisational textures with structured indie songwriting, balancing discipline and drift.

PRESS CONTACT

Percy & Warren PR