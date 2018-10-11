Detroit born, LA based, prolific singer/songwriter Jesse Palter releases debut EP The Paper Trail October 22 on Artistry Music, featuring five tracks of aggressive, piano-pounding pop/rock in the vein of Carole King, Sarah McLachlan and Sara Bareilles. The first single going to radio is “Heavy Is The Crown,” an edgy, incisive pop-rocker examining narcisscism and victim-hood at is best. Check it out here.

Comments Palter: “All of these songs are paving the way towards establishing myself as an artist and songwriter. My approach throughout this project was to find a way to capture a full snapshot of my life and what I’ve been going through. This is the beginning of what I hope will be a long, fulfilling journey.”

Palter, who launched her career in Detroit and Chicago before moving to Los Angeles to focus on her development as a pop artist, was supported in her sound and overall vision by producer Doug Petty, a veteran keyboardist who has worked with Celine Dion, Britney Spears, Nick Lachey and Lisa Loeb, among others. Petty kept the integrity of Palter’s songs from demo stage through the various layers and textures brought forth to compliment her unique artistry. A high caliber of studio musicians played on the project including bassists Tim Lefebvre and Alex Al and drummers Matt Chamberlain and Aaron Sterling.

With The Paper Trail EP, Palter has committed herself to the discipline of perfecting the craft of songwriting. She focused on strengthening her creative muscles to discover what melodies, lyrics and chord changes work best, allowing herself to be vulnerable, brave and brutally honest at the same time. The songs are autobiographical, representing her life and what’s she’s been through.

Palter launched her jazz career as a teenager, performing oboe and trumpet in the school jazz band. She connected with singer/songwriter Andrew Gold (“Thank You For Being A Friend”), who brought her to Nashville to work on original material and record a demo, which generated interest with several major labels. At 15, she began working with the Grammy-winning production team the Bass Brothers (Eminem). Her skill for improvisational singing and a developing passion for legendary jazz vocalists, led to her shift towards jazz. She studied at the University Of Michigan as a jazz and contemplative studies major.

Her eclectic musical upbringing includes exposure to a wide array of music that inspired her to deeply respect the art of great songs and songwriters, from Carole King and Joni Mitchell, to Prince, Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson and The Beatles. Music and singing was always in her blood. Her grandmother, Doris Raynor, was once an opera prodigy in NY.

In early 2019, Artistry Music will follow up The Paper Trail EP with the single “Sever The Ties” and a full-length debut album. Follow @jessepalter on social media.

Track By Track

Paper Trail

A passionate, all at once melancholy and exuberant reflection on a love left behind that was divinely channeled and written in almost no time.

Heavy Is The Crown

An incisive pop rocker exploring the sweet spot between inviting infectiousness and biting criticism of a narcissistic person who plays the victim.

Alright In Time

The first song written with an outpouring of emotion that drove the creation of the project. For any creative soul who has ever been put in a restrictive box.

TMI (Wouldn’t You Like To Know)

Irrepressibly funky, slyly self-deprecating jab at her knack for putting foot in mouth.

The Wrong Girl

A brooding, warning filled power ballad put forth by a true Detroit bad ass.