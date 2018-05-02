Original Black Pantah is a Dancehall, Reggae & Roots Legend!

Born in Kingston, Jamaica, Judea Hosang whom is professionally known as the Original Black Pantah, started singing in church at the age of 7 years old before his parents brought him to Brooklyn, New York. By the young age of 13 years old, he performed as a vocalist in Junior High School at events and at talent shows. Judea then enrolled in their music school in Brooklyn, New York, where he thrived taking vocal lessons along with learning African d’Jimbe Drumming styles and various styles of ‘stringing’. At the age of 14, he joined his first reggae band as the back up vocalist and percussionist which led to his playing ‘trap drums’. After joining the air force and by the time he was 19 years old, his band ‘360’, released three singles and his solo career started to take off when opening up for bands like the Skatalites, Shabba Ranks, Toney Rebel, King Sunny Ade and he did cameo appearances in major motion films like “Drop Zone’ with Wesley Snipes and in the Jamaican film called ‘Shottas.’

And, Project Reggaeologist was recorded for Sunset Recordings!

The album features Zecario, El Rubio & the Real VA Rude Boy on various tracks throughout the album.

The label and the artist is already seeing major radio play (91.5FM WPRK at Rollins College, 99JAMS WEDR FM in Miami, Florida) while playing live at the Jackie Gleason Theater and after winning the WEDR 99 JAMZ talent search contest. (Original Black) Pantah also received an award for best reggae song with his televised performance at the Bayside Amphitheater with Buju Banton, Capleton, Movado. He also just played live at the Tampa Bay Collard Green Festival!

Original Black Pantah was also just interviewed on ‘The Live with Bennie Show’ on WPRK 91.5 FM at Rollins College on Rollins Radio!

Original Black Pantah (Dancehall, Reggae, Roots)

Website: http://OriginalBlackPantah.SunsetRecordings.com

‘We Need Love’ YouTube Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p1yaBggi9k4&t=31s&index=1&list=PLC5wjlBfR4efN1GYptr9edprvQec13H21

‘I’m a Buffalo Soldier (Reggaeton Mix) by Original Black Pantah feat. Zecario & El Rubio ‘ YouTube Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rWfAHyseXpY&t=0s&index=2&list=PLC5wjlBfR4efN1GYptr9edprvQec13H21

‘What Dem Do feat. The Real VA Rude Boy & Original Black Pantah’ YouTube Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PLVfHIGgBTg&t=2s&index=3&list=PLC5wjlBfR4efN1GYptr9edprvQec13H21

YouTube Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLC5wjlBfR4efN1GYptr9edprvQec13H21

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/original-black-pantah/sets/project-reggaeoligist

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/13FchHi0I6QeChWZC2pP48?si=MjUX5XMWQYmksuH__vYGTA

https://twitter.com/SunsetDaily

https://www.facebook.com/OBLACKPANTAH