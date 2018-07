Programming Department Changes At NRG Media/Omaha

NRG MEDIA/OMAHA has made some changes in its programming department. NRG MEDIA/OMAHA AM OM DAVE TEPPER has now added FM OM duties overseeing Hot AC KQKQ (SWEET 98.5), Top 40/Rhythmic KOPW (POWER 106.9) and Adult Hits KOOO (101.9 THE KEG). TEPPER succeeds MATT DERRICK who exited in APRIL.

In other key programming news out of NRG MEDIA/OMAHA, Top 40/Rhythmic KOPW (POWER 106.9) PD CALEB JAMES has been named PD of Hot AC KQKQ (SWEET 98.5). JAMES arrived as PD of KOPW in SEPTEMBER 2016.

JAMES has made additional programming department moves to bolster his staffs. JAMES has upped KOPW air personality TAY ‘MR. WEST’ WESTBERRY to APD and KQKQ Digital Content Dir./midday personality LAURA BLENKUSH adds APD stripes.