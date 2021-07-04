Programmer Dan Mathews Makes Guest Appearance On Pitbull’s Globalization Radio: July 5th

Programmer and mix show host Dan Mathews will receive some sweet international exposure next week when he makes a guest appearance on Pitbull’s Globalization Radio on SiriusXM. Mathews (left) has programmed KRYC-LP (Rhythm 105.9)/Sacramento for the last eight years and will soon add PD duties for WCGD/Edgar, NE and 99.3 KLZY-LP/Salina, KS.

Mathews and his brother Sam Michaels are better known as “Klubjumpers,” the production duo that has over 80 Billboard-charting songs to their credit, and whose productions and remixes have helped generate more than a dozen gold and platinum records. Mathews will make his Globalization Radio appearance on Monday, July 5 at 1pm ET/10am PT. Special thanks to DJ Santarosa, Globalization’s Music Director.