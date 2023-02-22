Princess “Will You Call Me” now at radio: Radio/Media Download Here

Princess started her solo career properly by performing a showcase for Muff Winwood at CBS where two executives from Stock Aitken & Waterman were present. She had already recorded Say I’m Your Number One and although Muff said they had a deal it was Supreme records that released that now famous first single. Her discography boasts number 1’s and top ten to top thirty chart positions worldwide and gold awards. NZ #1, Germany #2, Australia #5, UK #7, SA #1, US R&B 25, Ampex Gold Award.

Princess has worked with many notable musicians over the years whilst recording in the US, including Roy Ayers with whom she did a 3 week stint at Ronnie Scott’s the UK equivalent of NY’s Blue Note, Ballard & Magness & Siedah Garrett (Man In The Mirror producers and writer), Paul Jackson Jr. (Michael Jackson’s guitarist). She recorded her own version of the soul classic, The Sweeter He Is, written by Isaac Hayes and David Porter and was dubbed “Hot Chocolate” by Mr. Hayes after they met on his Kiss FM morning show.

Princess has just been featured in the Stock Aitken & Waterman “Legends of Pop” two part documentary which aired January 21st and 28th on National TV in the UK.

Princess’ New Single Will You Call Me is reminiscent of what Soul Music used to sound like whilst having some modern elements like. A love song that discusses honest emotions in uncommon situations. The subject is a singer who is experiencing signs of MS but goes out to feel some sense of normalcy and meets someone who is made aware of her situation. He has her number and she aske in the song “Will You Call Me”. There is a poignancy to the song and the sentiments which will have more significance as time will show, should she decide to make certain revelations public.

ODGM as an independent label is co-owned by Princess so she is very much involved in the decision making process of the company.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Princess

Song Title: Will You Call Me

Publishing: TIRT Publishing

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Album Title: The Passion

Record Label: OnDa Ground Music Label