Prince Music Video Series Announced

Take note, PRINCE fans! The estate of the late performer has revealed details of a program it has entered into with SONY LEGACY RECORDINGS to release rare PRINCE music videos each week – now through DECEMBER 14th. The releases will be in weekly batches and span the years 1995-2010. At present, music from the superstar’s WARNER BROS. period from 1977-1995 are excluded from the distribution agreement.

The first batch features material from the 1995 album The Gold Experience and 1996’s Chaos And Disorder. Among the clips are rarities such as “Endorphinmachine,” which was only available on a CD-Rom videogame released before the album came out, as well as “Rock And Roll Is Alive (And It Lives In Minneapolis),” which aired as part of a 1997 VH1 special.

On 11/9, another batch of videos includes music from the album Emancipation, followed on 11/16 with tracks from Crystal Ball and Rave Un2 The Joy Fantastic/Rave In2 The Joy Fantastic. A collection on 11/23 covers Chocolate Invasion; 11/30 has tracks from Musicology and 3121; the next set on 12/7 has tracks from Planet Earth, while the final installment on 12/14 contains music from LOtUSFLOW3R and MPLSoUND.