Prince Amaho “Life” now impacting Top40: Radio/Media Download

Prince Amaho was born into a Royal family in Nigeria, West Africa. In the late 90s, he moved to Germany pursuing his chances in the Music Industry against all odds. His first worldwide hit single “Rhythm in my Life”, with the Major Music Label BMG, paved the way for his notoriety in Europe.

Additional Artist/Song Information:

Artist Name: Prince Amaho
Song Title: Life
Publishing: Power Sonic Music
Publishing Affiliation: BMI
Album Title: Life
Record Label: Power Sonic Music
Record Label:
Power Sonic Music
hifiadd@aol.com
Radio Promotion:
ADD Promotion
Gary Lefkowith
2037275010
hifiadd@aol.com

