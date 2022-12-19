Prince Amaho “Life” now impacting Top40: Radio/Media Download

Prince Amaho was born into a Royal family in Nigeria, West Africa. In the late 90s, he moved to Germany pursuing his chances in the Music Industry against all odds. His first worldwide hit single “Rhythm in my Life”, with the Major Music Label BMG, paved the way for his notoriety in Europe.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Prince Amaho

Song Title: Life

Publishing: Power Sonic Music

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Album Title: Life

Record Label: Power Sonic Music