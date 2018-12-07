Primavera Sound 2019 Lineup: Cardi B, Tame Impala, Stereolab, Solange, and Many More

Primavera Sound has revealed its 2019 lineup. Headlining the Barcelona festival are Solange, Tame Impala, Cardi B, J Balvin, Erykah Badu, Future, Janelle Monáe, Nas, and Rosalía. Others on the bill include Deerhunter, Big Red Machine, Mac DeMarco, FKA twigs, Liz Phair, Robyn, Carly Rae Jepsen, 070 Shake, James Blake, Danny Brown, Slowthai, Clairo, Jarvis Cocker’s JARV IS, Snail Mail, Interpol, Suede, Kali Uchis, and Stereolab, who are playing their first show together since 2009. According to Primavera, over half of the 226 participating acts are women.

Find the Prima 2019 poster below. The festival runs from May 30 to June 1, 2019 at Barcelona, Spain‘s Parc del Fòrum.

The 2018 Primavera Sound festival featured Arctic Monkeys, Björk, Lorde, Tyler the Creator, Vince Staples, Father John Misty, Lykke Li, and more.