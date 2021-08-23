Primadonna Reeds “Spur Of The Moment” Impacting Now: Radio/Media Download

The PrimaDonna Reeds is a New York City rock band formed by JC Ryder, an accomplished rock and flamenco guitarist, and Karena Reiter, a talented rock vocalist, lyricist and veteran music journalist and promoter. JC and Karena are a powerful songwriting duo who write in a hard hitting rock style, incorporating funk, punk, jazz, and flamenco influences-the result being a fresh and unique sound. Karena’s poetic and edgy lyrics speak directly to listeners, evoking strong positive emotions. JC’s music features strong rhythmic grooves, with memorable melodies and unexpected harmonic changes. JC and Karena currently co-produce their recordings at The Townhouse Studio in Harlem, New York City, along with a talented, up and coming sound engineer, Vlad Morrison, who also contributes guitar, keys and synth parts on some of the tracks. Their recordings strives to capture the energy and immediacy of a live performance, avoiding excessive processing and effects. Other band members include Quincy Sheppard on lead guitar, Marouen Allem on bass guitar and Juan Carlos Polo on drums.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Primadonna Reeds

Song Title: Spur Of The Moment

Publishing: Jonathan C. Reiter

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Publishing 2: Karen Anne Reiter

Publishing Affiliation 2: ASCAP

Album Title: Spur Of The Moment

Record Label: Cascades