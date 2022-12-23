Presley Tennant’s 600 Miles Journey: Debut EP Out Now

A journey through love, loss, faith and everything in between, 600 Miles, the debut EP from powerhouse Presley Tennant, is available everywhere now. Radiant, fearless, and musically diverse, Tennant not only wrote on each of the six brand new tracks, but offers a scope of styles, influences and vocal dominance in 600 Miles.

“I’ve come a long way in the evolution of my music and writing style and so I feel like naming the EP “600 Miles” fits perfectly,” says Tennant. “From feeling on top of the world, to heartbreak, the in betweens, this EP really narrates the past period in my life.”

Known already as a “vocal powerhouse” (Taste of Country), 600 Miles further showcases Presley’s eternal optimism and emotional ferocity tangled in her sweet yet strong musical presence. The result of a whirlwind few years since her appearance on NBC’s The Voice Season 16, where Kelly Clarkson encouraged her to find her authentic sound, Presley Tennant’s charisma shines through 600 Miles of musical odyssey.

600 Miles EP Track List:

01. 600 Miles (Alex Dooley, Nick Autry, Presley Tennant)

02. How Many Kisses (Presley Tennant, Victoria Banks)

03. Mess With My Man (Jeff Ozier, Presley Tennant)

04. God Forbid We Pray (Nick Autry, Presley Tennant)

05. Pray for Peace (Harrison Sheckler, Presley Tennant)

06. Loves Gonna Win (Alex Dooley, Nick Autry, Presley Tennant)

600 Miles, the debut EP by Presley Tennant, is available now on all streaming platforms. “Presley Tennant is immensely talented and we’re thrilled to be part of her ‘600 Miles’ journey,” states Burning Ground Entertainment owner, Dawn DeJongh. For more on Presley Tennant, follow @presleytennant on Instagram and @presleytennantmusic on Tiktok.