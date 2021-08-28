Presley Aaron “I Wanna Know” New Single Out Now: Radio/Media Download
SC Native playing venues in the east coast. Relocated to Nashville in January 2021. Currently writing and playing venues in Nashville TN. Working on the release of my EPK in 2021
Additional Artist/Song Information:
Artist Name: Presley Aaron
Song Title: I Wanna Know
Publishing: Presley Aaron Beacham
Publishing Affiliation: BMI
Album Title: True To My Roots
Record Label: Presley Aaron Music
|Record Label:
|Presley Aaron Music
|Presley Beacham
|8039284448
|presleyaaronmusic@gmail.com
|Radio Promotion:
|Presley Aaron Music
|Presley Beacham
|8039284448
|presleyaaronmusic@gmail.com
|Publicity/PR:
|Presley Aaron Music
|Presley Aaron
|8039284448
|presleyaaronmusic@gmail.com
|Manager:
|Presley Aaron Music
|Presley Beacham
|8039284448
|presleyaaronmusic@gmail.com
|Booking Agent:
|Presley Aaron Music
|Presley Aaron
|8039284448
|presleyaaronmusic@gmail.com