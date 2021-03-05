Presenting “Darling Nicky” by Jamie Gazelle: Top40 Radio/Media Download
The band started in Nebraska around 13 years ago playing colleges and festivals. 4 – 5 pieces including guitars, bass, drums, synth and other percussions and with three singers we feel we have a band that can compete with anyone out there and we’ll prove it soon . Welcome to fun music again…
Additional Artist/Song Information:
Artist Name: Jamie Gazelle
Song Title: Darling Nicky
Publishing: Song Puzzle Music
Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP
Album Title: Holy Dimentia
Record Label: GgiX
