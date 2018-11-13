Presenters Announced for the 52nd Annual CMA Awards

Country artist Jimmie Allen, nationally syndicated personality Bobby Bones, Country artist Kane Brown, ABC’s “Dancing With The Stars’” Sharna Burgess, model and actress Olivia Culpo, Disney’s “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms’” Mackenzie Foy, Country artists Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Dustin Lynch, Martina McBride and Carly Pearce, singer/actor Dennis Quaid, ABC’s “American Idol” judge Lionel Richie, actor Noah Schnapp, singer/songwriter, actress and producer Rita Wilson and Country artist Trisha Yearwood are set to present at “The 52nd Annual CMA Awards.” Country Music’s Biggest Night, hosted for the 11th consecutive year by Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood, airs live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville Wednesday, Nov. 14 at 8:00 PM/ET (7:00 PM/CT) on the ABC Television Network.

CMA Awards Vocal Group of the Year nominee LANCO will also host the pre-telecast portion of the night. They will be introduced to the stage by CMA’s inaugural KixStart Artist Scholarship recipients Kassi Ashton, Travis Denning and Jameson Rodgers. During the pre-telecast, the winner for Musician of the Year will be awarded, as well as the winners of the previously-announced Broadcast Awards categories.

In addition to Dan + Shay’s live performance on the CMA Awards, the three-time CMA Awards nominees will also deliver an encore performance of “Speechless” for Comcast’s Xfinity TV customers that will be available exclusively on Xfinity On Demand immediately following the telecast. Customers with Xfinity X1 can access the encore performance simply by saying “Show me Dan + Shay” into their X1 Voice Remote.