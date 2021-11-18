Prescription Songs in Joint Venture with Bizness BOI/BBMG Sign Derelle Rideout

Prescription Songs has inked a deal with breakout Los Angeles-based producer Derelle Rideout. The signing, a joint venture with Bizness Boi/BBMG, was announced today by Rhea Pasricha, Prescription Songs Head of A&R, West Coast. The rising beatmaker who has had his hand in a number of rap’s most forward-thinking hits over the last few years came to the company via A&R Eddie Fourcell who signed him.

Derelle Rideout, born and raised in Milwaukee, WI, has already hit the studio with heavyweights like Kevin Gates, Lil Uzi Vert, Saweetie, Quavo, Gucci Mane, Flo Milli, Baby Tate, and Peewee Longway. He also co-produced on Kodak Black’s Platinum-selling Painting Pictures album. With this new partnership, the producer is confident that even bigger victories are on the way.

“I’m ecstatic and more than obliged to have signed to Prescription Songs & BBMG,” Rideout says. “Bizness Boi, his manager James Supreme, Eddie and Rhea are very genuine people that I’m appreciative of working closer with. I believe that we’ll experience much success together.”

That sentiment is shared by the Grammy-nominated songwriter and producer Bizness Boi. “We are looking forward to much more success together,” he says. “I am so proud of Derelle! To see his growth and watch his journey from when we met as kids in high school to now has been incredible. We are extremely happy to welcome Derelle to the BBMG and Rx Songs team.”

Prescription Songs are similarly excited about the deal. The team’s focus is growing and nurturing some of the greatest songwriters and producers the industry has to offer, and Derelle is another exciting addition to their roster of visionaries evolving the sound of popular music.

“Derelle is the perfect example of a super talented creative who I believe will continue to shape into a superstar and I’m so excited to continue to witness his growth,” says Fourcell. “To be able to partner with Bizness Boi and James Supreme on someone like Derelle is truly a dream come true!”

With Prescription Songs & Bizness Boi in his corner, Rideout is undoubtedly a producer to watch in 2022. More vivid hits are surely just around the corner.