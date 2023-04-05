Premiere: Sonny Wern – “Get the Party Started”/ HMG Music (24.03.2023)

DJ / Producer Sonny Wern is back with another tech house cover, this time taking on P!nk’s classic track ‘Get the Party Started’ and giving it his own tech house spin. The single is set to drop on 24.03.2023 and promises to be a banger that will get people moving and grooving on the dance floor.

With over 1.1 million monthly listeners on Spotify, Sonny Wern has been making waves in the electronic music scene with his unique sound and ability to bring a fresh take to classic tracks. His previous releases ‘Red Lipstick’, ‘Moth To Flame’ and ‘Don’t Blame Me’ have gained millions of streams and amassed a loyal fan base, and ‘Get the Party Started’ is sure to do the same.

“I’m really excited to share this single,” said Sonny Wern. “I wanted to take a classic track that everyone knows and loves and give it a new, fresh feel. I think people are going to love it and I can’t wait to see them dancing to it.”

Sonny Wern’s ‘Get the Party Started’ is a high-energy tech house track that will have listeners hitting the dance floor from the first beat. With its infectious groove and catchy hooks, it’s sure to be a hit with fans of electronic dance music.

“Get the Party Started” will be released on 24.03.2023 via HMG.