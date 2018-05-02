Premiere, Orbyt Media Expand Bobby Bones Deal in Canada

Premiere Networks and Orbyt Media ink an expanded agreement to distribute “The Bobby Bones Show” across Canada. Effective immediately, the program, which airs on 130 stations in the U.S., will be available to Canadian Country music stations. Orbyt currently syndicates Bones’ weekend countdown program, “Country Top 30 with Bobby Bones,” which can be heard in many markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, New Brunswick, British Columbia and Manitoba.

“The Bobby Bones Show is the most popular Country radio show in the world,” said Bell Media’s Head of Radio Content, Strategy and iHeartRadio Canada Rob Farina. “We are so proud to support The Bobby Bones Show as they expand their reach and audience in Canada.”

“The Bobby Bones Show has a proven track record of entertaining and engaging millions of Country music fans across multiple platforms in the U.S.,” added Premiere Networks President Julie Talbott. “We’ve had a successful partnership with Orbyt Media for many years, and we look forward to working with them to expand The Bobby Bones Show in Canada.”