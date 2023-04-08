Premiere: NIKSTER, Slenderino & Dimmalou -“Reality” (HMG Music)

Get Ready for an Epic Hardstyle/Hard Dance Adventure with NIKSTER, Slenderino, and Dimmalou’s Release: “Reality”. NIKSTER, Slenderino, and Dimmalou are joining forces to bring you their newest creation, Reality. Packed with high-energy beats, infectious lyrics, and an upbeat vibe, this new track is poised to make a huge impact on the music world. Reality invites listeners on a journey, exploring the theme of stepping away from everyday life and getting lost in the music. The catchy chorus inspires listeners to join the artists on this escape, encouraging them to embrace the moment and forget reality. Adding to the excitement of this hardstyle release, ‘Reality’ features the electrifying vocals of Dimmalou, a Chinese DJ/Producer, who brings a unique and dynamic energy to the track. With her distinct style and powerful voice, Dimmalou transports listeners on a musical journey.

Hardstyle and hard dance fans won’t want to miss this electrifying collaboration from NIKSTER, Slenderino, and Dimmalou. Reality is coming soon and promises to be an unforgettable addition to the genre.

Prepare to be swept away by Reality, the latest and greatest hit from NIKSTER, Slenderino, and Dimmalou.”

“Reality” will be released on 17-03-2023 via HMG.