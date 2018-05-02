Premiere Networks Expands Agreement With Orbyt Media To Syndicate ‘The Bobby Bones Show’ In Canada

PREMIERE NETWORKS has signed an expanded agreement with ORBYT MEDIA to distribute “THE BOBBY BONES SHOW” across CANADA. The show will be available to CANADIAN Country music stations effective immediately. ORBYT MEDIA currently syndicates BONES’ weekend countdown, “COUNTRY TOP 30 WITH BOBBY BONES,” across stations in ONTARIO, SASKATCHEWAN, NEW BRUNSWICK, BRITISH COLUMBIA, and MANITOBA. BONES will also appear as a keynote speaker at the CANADIAN MUSIC WEEK in TORONTO, ONTARIO on THURSDAY, MAY 10th.

“‘THE BOBBY BONES SHOW’ is the most popular Country radio show in the world,” said iHEARTRADIO/CANADA and BELL MEDIA Head/Radio Content ROB FARINA. “We are so proud to support ‘THE BOBBY BONES SHOW’ as they expand their reach and audience in CANADA.” Added PREMIERE NETWORKS Pres. JULIE TALBOTT, “‘THE BOBBY BONES SHOW’ has a proven track record of entertaining and engaging millions of Country music fans across multiple platforms in the U.S. We’ve had a successful partnership with ORBYT MEDIA for many years, and we look forward to working with them to expand ‘THE BOBBY BONES SHOW’ in CANADA.”