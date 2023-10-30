Premiere and Amy Brown Add Leanne Ellington Podcast

Premiere Networks and Amy Brown, co-host of iHeartMedia’s Country radio program “The Bobby Bones Show” and host of the popular “4 Things with Amy Brown” podcast, have announced the addition of “What’s God Got To Do With It?” hosted by Leanne Ellington to The Amy Brown Podcast Network, effective immediately. The podcast launches Tuesday, with the first two episodes available now on the iHeartRadio app or anywhere podcasts are heard.

“What’s God Got To Do With It?” is a weekly podcast featuring self-image scientist, author and internationally sought-after speaker Leanne Ellington. In each episode, Ellington uses her own experience to guide listeners who want to discover their spiritual path and connect with a higher power in a forum that builds confidence and offers support.

Executive produced by Brown, new episodes of “What’s God Got To Do With It?” will be posted on Tuesdays on iHeartRadio and everywhere podcasts are heard.

Concurrently, Ellington is also signing on as co-host of the “Outweigh with Amy Brown” podcast, which aims to break the stigma around disordered eating and eating disorders. Each week, Brown and Ellington, who is also CEO and founder of the Stressless Eating Education System, will share their own experiences in overcoming food and body image struggles, while offering encouragement and hope for anyone navigating these issues.

Brown and Ellington also recently hosted a four-part miniseries, “Acting As If” within the “4 Things with Amy Brown” podcast feed. The limited podcast series is focused on helping listeners shift their thoughts so that “acting as if” becomes a reality. Topics include dealing with downward spiraling thoughts, why our thoughts and feelings don’t always match, building a positive self-image, and bridging the divide between “saying” and “doing.”

“I’m so happy to welcome Leanne to the Amy Brown Podcast Network,” said Brown. “Whether you’re looking for purpose or connection, feeling lost and confused, or just curious about the big picture, Leanne has created a judgement-free zone with this podcast to help guide you on your spiritual journey.”

“This is the conversation I wish was available to me when I started my spiritual quest,” added Ellington. “There was nothing out there that met ME in my skepticism, doubt and curiosity.”