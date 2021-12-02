Praise4U “Christmas Morn” Out Now: Radio/Media Download

Out of the Calvary Christ Chapel Church in Cerritos’s Praise Team comes Praise4U: the trio of Billy Meza, Lynn Slack and Patrick Butler. After Butler wrote a Christmas song Billy and Lynn agreed to go into the studio to record “Christmas Morn”. This song seeks to celebrate the birth of Jesus with a joyous dance song rather than a ballad. Psalm 149:3 “Let them praise His name with dancing”

Billy Meza- Keyboards, Vocals

Born in Southern California, Bill began playing piano at the age of seven. He has worked as a solo performer and in a multiple of bands touring, recording and performing across the U.S., Europe with Gladys Knight, the Emotions, Johnny “Guitar” Watson. The Fifth Dimension, Marilyn McCoo , The Temptations, Billy is currently the Worship Director at Calvary Cross Chapel in Cerritos CA. and Directing Orange Coast College Gospel Choir

Patrick Butler- Guitar

Raised in New Jersey Butler first learned Irish melodies with his dad who played guitar, mandolin, and banjo. As a teen he took lessons with the legendary Jazz guitarist Harry Leahy. In High School he played with fellow New Jersey sax player legend Richie Cole. Butler did his first tour with the famous Drifters. After spending time as a studio guitarist, he joined The Fatback Band and contributed to two top ten R&B hits. He moved to LA and wrote songs for and recorded with many famous secular musicians. He now dedicates his songs to the Lord.

Lynn Slack- Vocals

Lynn Slack, born in New Orleans but calls the Orange County Ca his home. Lynn has worked for decades in movie production; which include Producing, Sound Engineering, Lighting, Camera Operation, Director of Photography and Editing. He’s also worked as a Media Director for both the Seattle and Los Angeles Stage Production of “Treat Her Like a Lady”. Short Films: “I am the MAN!!!”, “Making The Rent”, “and “The Average American” and Feature Films: “Circle of Five”, “Unequal.

Most recently Lynn Has turned some of his attention to working on his vocal talents to see here that leads him. As the owner of T2S5 Production, working with churches, schools and non-profits in the SO Cal area to provide sound and video for live events that promote positive community outreach.

