Powerhouse Country-Pop Artist Andrea Vasquez Releases Empowering New Single “Now I’m Gone”

Powerful and petite country-pop artist Andrea Vasquez is gearing up for an exciting 2020 with the release of a brand new single Now I’m Gone. This song is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, and all other digital retailers.

Her two previous singles, Sugar Coat It and Runnin’ Wild, have racked up a combined 158k streams on Spotify and Runnin’ Wild achieved major success by receiving placement on Spotify’s New Music Nashville playlist last year. She has also been called one of Country Thang Daily’s Breakthrough Artists for 2019. Andrea’s vision for 2020 is to continue to release music that’s relatable and she hopes this new single is one that will resonate with her fans.

The fierce and energetic single was actually written by Andrea a few years ago; however when it came time to choose a single, Now I’m Gone was revisited as an option. She admits the song had become more relevant to her over time and thus held a deeper meaning than it did before. “This song is about knowing when enough is enough and when its time to leave something that’s just not good for you anymore”, Andrea says of the meaning behind the song. “It’s an empowering feeling once you find that courage to walk away and I hope listeners can relate to the single and feel empowered by it too.”

About Andrea Vasquez: Powerhouse vocals and unstoppable attitude combine in the petite package that is Andrea Vasquez. The Virginia native has blended her love of modern country and Latin-American roots to create a refreshing sound within the genre. Inspired by the likes of Carrie Underwood, Shania Twain, and the Dixie Chicks, Andrea has been crafting her unique sound since she was little. Born in L.A. to an extremely musical family she started playing violin, piano and guitar at a young age inspiring her to also begin writing her own songs. A move back to California would become the catalyst to pursuing music. After finishing school, Andrea packed up for Nashville to realize her dream of a career in country music. In Nashville she released her first single Sugar Coat It which surpassed 110k streams on Spotify and took Andrea on her first radio tour. Visiting stations and playing in various new venues was a valuable experience that allowed her to expand her fan base. With a growing name in Music City, Andrea has played notable venues and shows in Nashville including The Basement and Whiskey Jam. The success has not gone unnoticed as she has signed to the U.S. based Arrow Music Agency for management which represents talent all across the globe. With a team behind her, undeniable stage presence and songs that match mainstream major quality, Andrea is quickly establishing herself within country music as one to watch.