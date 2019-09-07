Post-Punk Act VAZUM Releases Video For Their Cover of BAUHAUS’ “She’s In Parties”

Detroit-based post-punk/dark rock act VAZUM is pleased to reveal the video of their cover of the classic Bauhaus track, “She’s In Parties.” The track appears on their new release, VARIANT available digitally via Bandcamp.

“The band lavishly gifts us with larger-than-life melodies and godlike riffs, embracing the future through the past! ” – Last Day Deaf “Some perfect imperfect rough ‘n’ ready noise for a generation of angry, hard-hitting noise-alt-rock packed with raging guitars and post-punk vocals that will appeal to fans of Basement, Interpol and/or A Place To Bury Strangers. This is energy, and anger in its purest, most valid form.” – Soundsphere

Biography:

VAZUM is a dark-rock band from Detroit, MI. Since forming in 2017 they have independently released 3 albums. Their most recent, VARIANT draws on the band’s post-punk and goth influences, featuring covers of the Bauhaus classics “She’s in Parties” and “The Passion of Lovers. ”

VAZUM is led by Zach Pliska who has previously played drums in a myriad of Detroit bands. Wanting to step to the forefront he sings and plays guitar in VAZUM. Pliska is joined by Zachary Anderson on guitar and Michael O’Connor on bass who both contribute to the songwriting process. The band has a wide range of influences and is further pursuing different directions to take their music.