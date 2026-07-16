Post Malone to headline FIFA World Cup Final Closing Ceremony

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Post Malone will headline the closing ceremony for the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, adding one of music’s biggest stars to the championship event at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19. FIFA announced the performance as part of a pre-match celebration that will precede the tournament’s championship match by 90 minutes, with the organization describing the show as a tribute to the first 48-team World Cup and the tournament’s journey across 16 host cities in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said, “At a time when sport, culture and global attention converge, Post Malone will deliver a performance designed to celebrate the tournament’s journey and ignite the atmosphere before the world’s attention turns to the two finalists.” He added, “We are thrilled to have so many stars taking to the pitch, from both the football and entertainment worlds. The closing ceremony will set the tone for a historic FIFA World Cup final, uniting the passion of 48 teams, 16 host cities and millions of fans on one unforgettable stage.” The pre-game event will also feature appearances by Tom Cruise, Laura Pausini, Nicole Scherzinger, Robbie Williams and IShowSpeed, while Jennifer Hudson is scheduled to perform the U.S. national anthem before kickoff.

The closing ceremony is one part of an entertainment-heavy finale unlike any previous World Cup. FIFA previously announced the tournament’s first-ever halftime show, curated by Coldplay’s Chris Martin and produced by Global Citizen, featuring Madonna, Shakira and BTS. That performance will support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which aims to expand access to education and football programs for children around the world.