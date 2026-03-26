Post Malone joins headliners Twenty-One Pilots, Zac Brown Band for final day of March Madness Music Festival

This post was originally published on this site.

The 2026 NCAA March Madness Music Festival is set to bring a packed weekend of live music to Indianapolis, culminating with Post Malone headlining the final night on April 5.

Held at American Legion Mall during Final Four weekend, the free, three-day event will feature major acts across multiple genres. Twenty One Pilots will kick things off on Friday, April 3, followed by Zac Brown Band leading Saturday’s lineup. A surprise performer is also expected to be announced.

Friday’s AT&T Block Party begins at 4:30 p.m., with Twenty One Pilots—known for hits like “Heathens” and “Stressed Out”—taking the stage alongside keshi and Joey Valence & Brae.

Saturday’s Coca-Cola LIVE! show starts at 3:30 p.m., headlined by Zac Brown Band, whose mix of country and Southern rock has earned them multiple Grammy Awards. They’ll be joined by Ravyn Lenae, BRELAND, and Russell Dickerson.

The weekend wraps up Sunday with Capital One JamFest, where Post Malone will close out the festival. Megan Moroney and Dominic Fike are also scheduled to perform earlier that day.

In addition to the main concerts, organizers have introduced a late-night event called Madness After Dark on April 4, featuring The Chainsmokers performing at the Indiana Roof Ballroom.

For fans unable to attend in person, performances from all three days will be streamed live on NCAA.com. The festival runs alongside the men’s NCAA basketball tournament, adding a major music component to one of the biggest weekends in college sports.

For additional details, head HERE.

Editorial credit: Harvey Aspell / Shutterstock.com