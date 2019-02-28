Post Malone Is Headlining a Country Music Festival?

You read that right — Post Malone will perform at 2019 Cheyenne Frontier Days, a country music and western festival in Cheyenne, Wy.

The event, which runs July 19-28 this year, offers nearly two weeks of rotating performances and rodeo events.

Post Malone is headlining the festival on July 25, sandwiched between country royalty names like Tim McGraw, Keith Urban and Miranda Lambert. Tickets for Post Malone’s show will go on sale Friday, Mar. 8 at 9AM MST.

This isn’t the first time this predominantly country music festival has welcomed non-country guests, however — in previous years Cheyenne Frontier Days has hosted Flo Rida, Jason Derulo and Nickleback.

Post Malone has stepped into the country music realm previously, too, performing with Keith Urban on the recent Elvis All-Star Tribute special. Urban had nothing but positive things to say after working with the rapper on “Baby, What You Want Me to Do.” Aside from the collaboration, Malone has done several Instagram Live sessions in which he has covered country songs, even playing his acoustic guitar. Malone has said previously that he is a fan of country music.

Cheyenne Frontier Days is a music festival celebrating western culture and all things country, which includes rodeo. A Last Cowboy Standing Series and Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association will entertain those in attendance.

2019 Cheyenne Frontier Days Lineup:

July 19: Lady Antebellum with Kelsea Ballerini and Midland

July 20: Rascal Flatts with Clint Black

July 21: Josh Turner with Tanya Tucker

July 22-23: Professional Bull Riders – Last Cowboy Standing

July 24: Miranda Lambert

July 25: Post Malone

July 26: Keith Urban with Walker Hayes

July 27: Tim McGraw with Devin Dawson

July 20 – 28: PRCA Rodeo action