Post Malone, Drake, Camila Cabello Top RIAA Midyear Certification

Post Malone’s ‘Beerbongs & Bentleys’

The RIAA awarded a total of 12 albums and 48 songs with either gold, platinum or multi-platinum certifications for the first half of 2018, with POST MALONE and DRAKE leading the way.

POST MALONE’s “Beerbongs & Bentleys” (REPUBLIC) was the top awarded album, with double-platinum certification, while DRAKE’s “Scorpion” (REPUBLIC), CAMILA CABELLO’s “CAMILA” (EPIC), the “Black Panther” soundtrack (AFTERMATH/INTERSCOPE) and MIGOS’ “Culture II” (MOTOWN/CAPITOL) all earned platinum nods for shipping one million copies apiece.

The Top Awarded Song overall was DRAKE’s “God’s Plan,” which was eight-times platinum, while his “Nice for What” was awarded triple-platinum.

Gold albums were awarded to JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE’s “Man Of The Woods” (RCA), CARDI B’s “Invasion Of Privacy” (ATLANTIC RECORDS), J. COLE’s “KOD” (DREAMVILLE/ROC NATION), CHARLIE PUTH’s “Voicenotes” (ATLANTIC), RICH THE KID’s “The World Is Yours” (INTERSCOPE), XXXTENTACION’s “?” (BAD VIBES FOREVER) and 6x9INE’s “Day69” (TEN THOUSAND PROJECTS).

DAN + SHAY’s “Tequila,” BRETT YOUNG’s “Mercy” and JASON ALDEAN’s “You Make It Easy” were the Top Country Songs, while CAMILA CABELLO’s “Never Be The Same” was Top Pop Song.

For a full list of RIAA Midyear certifications, go here.