Post Malone delays stadium tour with Jelly Roll to finish upcoming new album

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Post Malone is pressing pause on the start of his ‘Big Ass Stadium Tour’ with Jelly Roll and Carter Faith, pushing the kickoff back by about three weeks as he focuses on completing new music.

The delay is said to be tied to Malone’s upcoming project, The Eternal Buzz, a sprawling 40-track, two-disc album that will follow his 2024 country-leaning release F-1 Trillion. While no release date has been announced, Malone appears intent on finishing the record before hitting the road, likely hoping new material will energize fans ahead of the remaining tour dates.

Originally set to begin May 13 in El Paso, the tour will now launch June 9 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The shift means six early stops—El Paso, Waco, Baton Rouge, Birmingham, Tampa, and Oxford—have been canceled, with refunds expected for ticket holders. Despite online chatter about slow ticket sales in some cities, Malone made it clear the change comes down to creative timing, not demand.

In a message to fans, Posty explained: “Looking at the upcoming schedule after stagecoach, I came to the realization that what we were trying to do, and what’s possible, isn’t really lining up. Truth is, I promised y’all beautiful people new music, and I don’t have the time to finish it before tour starts. We ain’t ready for tour just yet, so I’m making the decision to push the tour back about 3 weeks to get this music done. That being said, I’m so sorry to the folks who were planning on coming to the few canceled shows. I was looking forward to going nuts with y’all. That THAT being said, we been making some badass shit for this double album… and I can’t wait to perform for y’all again.”

The tour adjustment follows his recent appearance at Stagecoach, where he mixed country covers with his own hits. Before the rescheduled opening, he’s still slated to honor a handful of festival performances.