Post Malone and Jelly Roll teaming up again for ‘The Big A$$ Stadium Tour Part 2’

Post Malone and Jelly Roll are teaming up once again for “The Big Ass Stadium Tour Part 2,” a North American stadium run that builds on the success of their 2025 joint trek. The tour blends major festival appearances with headline shows at some of the country’s most recognizable college football stadiums, creating a high-energy, Saturday-night-style atmosphere.

The tour launches April 10 at Fort Lauderdale’s Tortuga Music Festival, followed by Stagecoach later in the month, before moving through stadiums across the U.S. The schedule wraps up July 28 at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City. Rising country artist Carter Faith will open all headlining dates.

Several iconic campuses are featured on the route, including Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, and Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso. Additional stops include McLane Stadium in Waco, Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Pratt & Whitney Stadium in East Hartford, Protective Stadium in Birmingham, and the Salt Lake City finale.

The tour announcement follows a big Grammy night for both artists. Jelly Roll took home three awards, including best contemporary country album, best country duo/group performance with Shaboozey, and best contemporary Christian music performance/song with Brandon Lake. Post Malone appeared on the broadcast as part of an Ozzy Osbourne tribute, performing “War Pigs” alongside Slash, Watt, Duff McKagan, and Chad Smith.

General ticket sales start February 10 at 10 a.m. local time, and VIP packages are available through vipnation.com.

