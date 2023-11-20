Portland’s K103 Flips the Switch to Holiday Music

iHeartMedia flips AC KKCW (K103) to Portland’s Christmas Station, providing nonstop holiday music for listeners in the Portland, Vancouver and Salem communities as it has been doing since 2001. K103 will broadcast around-the-clock festive music by Mariah Carey, Bing Crosby, Nat King Cole and more leading into the holiday season. Air personalities Stacey and Mike, Jana and Kristina will continue to host the station’s programming.

“For more than 20 years, K103 has been ringing in Portland’s holiday season,” said iHeartMedia/Portland Vice President of Programming Michael La Crosse. “Listeners continue to request our mix of Christmas music as their holiday soundtrack every year and we’re humbled that they have made us a part of their holiday traditions.”