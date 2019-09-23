Porter & Davies Dominate At 2019 Reading Festival

Porter & Davies rigs dominated the 2019 Reading stages, helping to give one of the world’s best music festivals that extra buzz. Throughout the weekend a variety of the company’s equipment was a driving force behind many outstanding drumming performances.

Porter & Davies are the company behind the revolutionary BC2, BC2rm, Gigster, BC-X, TT6 Equipped Thrones and KT Platforms. These patented silent, tactile monitoring systems are being used all over the world by tuned in musicians.

Many of the world’s most successful rock and pop bands play at The Reading and Leeds paired festivals over the August Bank Holiday Weekend. This year was no exception with Billie Eilish, Royal Blood, Twin Atlantic, You And Me At Six and Of Mice and Men gracing the stages with their drummers all using Porter & Davies gear.

Talking about his Porter & Davies BC2, Andrew Marshall, drummer with teen pop sensation Billie Eilish said ‘Porter & Davies has created a revolutionary product that is a must-have for any touring drummer. I can hear and feel exactly where my kick drum is so much more clearly than ever before, and my pocket and groove have improved immeasurably as a result. I’ll never tour without it. Thanks Porter & Davies!’

Ben Thatcher, drummer with Royal Blood, currently owns two TT6 Equipped Thrones, one in the UK and one in the USA. Dan Flint’s drum technician says ‘Thanks for making a product that has so much affect to us drummers. Dan loves it!’. Dan with You and Me at Six, Valentino Arteaga, drummer with Of Mice and Men and Craig Kneale of Twin Atlantic all had their BC2s on stage.

Also at Reading were, Chris ‘Woody’ Wood of Bastille with his TT6, Debbie Knox-Hewson of Charli XCX with her BC2rm, plus Anderson Paak and Alex Shelnut of A Day To Remember using their BC2’s.

Feeling as well as hearing the sound via bone conduction is at the heart of everything Porter & Davies do. A combination of technical expertise, professional music industry experience and the finest components ensures that Porter & Davies gear delivers exactly what musicians everywhere need.