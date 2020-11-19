Pop Trio Running Lights Drops Single “This Xmas”

On the rise pop trio, Running Lights, has released their original holiday single, “This Xmas (feat. Charisma),” a track addressing the reality of being lonely on Christmas. With emotional vocals and sleek production, “This Xmas (feat. Charisma)” is not just a catchy love song about the holidays, but a reflection on past years to inspire hope for the future. This single is now available on digital music platforms worldwide.

If there’s anything 2020 has taken from us, it’s our ability to be close to the ones we love. This holiday season, those we care about, whether they’re lovers, friends, or family, may be further away than ever for a multitude of reasons. “This Xmas (feat. Charisma)” is a reminder to hold on to our loved ones and cherish their presence to realize how lucky we are to have them in our lives. “Many folks will be separated from loved ones this year, some by a breakup, some due to political differences, and some forever because of COVID-19,” explains lead singer and guitarist Mike Squillante. “Though Christmas 2020 will undoubtedly be strange, it’s important that we keep those closest to us in our hearts no matter how far away they may be.” For their latest single, Running Lights recruited alt-pop singer Charisma to showcase the two voices of separated loved ones during the holiday season. The juxtaposition of upbeat and catchy production with melancholic but relatable lyrics is what makes this song a unique addition to your holiday playlists. “This Xmas” features somber yet endearing lyrics such as, “This might be the coldest December I’ve had in forever, and it hasn’t even snowed” and “This Christmas I’m living in the past, this Christmas is harder than the last.” The band is reminding listeners that we are living through a strange time and that we will eventually be back to gathering together with family, sharing presents, and huddling up near a fire or in other words — real Christmas.

Running Lights consists of New York siblings Mike and Nick Squillante, along with Stephen Ranellone. Music is deeply rooted within this Italian trio. Growing up, The Squillante brothers were surrounded by music, whether that be from their dad playing piano or their mom blasting 90’s country music. They started listening to bands such as The Beatles and Green Day which they claim as a major influence on their music. Stephen Ranellone, the brothers’ childhood friend, picked up the drumsticks in the 6th grade and was a perfect fit. All three have accomplished quite a bit throughout their music careers. Mike has toured with major label artists such as Melanie Martinez (Atlantic), Marc Scibilia (Sony/ATV), and Gnash (Atlantic). Steve toured with indie artist, Pronoun (Sleep Well Records). Nick worked at one of the most prestigious music studios in NYC, Electric Lady. This music studio has worked with remarkable artists such as LANY, Frank Ocean, Mumford & Sons, Elle King, and Bon Jovi. Running Lights are currently signed to IDAP Music.

On the surface, “This Xmas (feat. Charisma)” is composed as a melancholy love duet, but once listened through, it explores our current realities. “Like the three ghosts from A Christmas Carol; ‘This Xmas’ is meant to revisit the warmth of the past, understand the reality of the present, and inspire hope for the future.” As we reflect on the past holiday season and realize that we may be apart from our loved ones, we hope that future holidays will return to some kind of normalcy.

Download or stream the single now and keep up with Running Lights by visiting RunningLightsMusic.com.