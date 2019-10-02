POP SINGER SPENCER JORDAN RELEASES NEW SINGLE

Pop singer/songwriter Spencer Jordan recently released his third consecutive single, “Thinkin Bout.” You can download the song HERE!

With steamy lyrics like I’m thinkin’ ’bout you (oh), pulling me close, whisper in my ear, tell me all you want to do to me, “Thinkin Bout” (co-written with Sara Davis) is sure to spark romance amongst listeners.

“We wrote Thinkin Bout kind of as a response to all of the edgy ‘I hate you, I love you, you’re bad for me, this will probably end, blah, blah, blah’ pop songs that have been coming out lately,” Spencer explains. “There aren’t enough songs about just wanting to be with the one you love within a healthy relationship, so we wrote one!”