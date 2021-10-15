Pop Singer-Songwriter Chrissi Poland Releases New Cover of Paul Simon Classic “Slip Slidin’ Away”

In his popular 1975 ballad, “Slip Slidin’ Away,” Paul Simon sang about how some people can coast through life as their dreams slip away. With the pandemic derailing the lives and plans of many, the song remains very relevant today. Singer-songwriter Chrissi Poland reminds listeners to not let life pass them by in her modern take on the Simon classic, “Slip Slidin’ Away,” set to release Friday, October 15, 2021 on all streaming platforms.

“Imagine the songwriting inspiration of Joni Mitchell, steeped in the soulful sensibility of Donny Hathaway” – River View Observer

Inspired by the poignant lyrics of the original song, Chrissi Poland recorded a cover of “Slip Slidin’ Away” for her new EP, Destination Home. Since she was a little girl, the song always resonated with her. Today as a mother to a two-year-old baby girl, the artist found herself growing tired of watching her dreams slip away and decided to go after them. Understanding the importance of reaching your goal, rather than coasting along without direction, as the song states, she encourages all to do so through her music.

Stream Track Here

Since moving to New York City at the age of 21, the Berklee College of Music alumna has been a staple in the music industry. The performer has lent her voice and art of songwriting to popular series on HBO, Netflix and Bravo as well as in numerous global and national commercials, including the I Heart NY Campaign where the musician can be heard welcoming everyone to the post-pandemic “re-opening” of NYC.

Her third release this year, Chrissi Poland’s “Slip Slidin’ Away” will be available on all streaming platforms this Friday October 15, 2021. Her new EP, Destination Home, is set to be released November 5, 2021.

More about Chrissi Poland

Singer, songwriter and a multi-instrumentalist, Poland weaves together the sounds of soul, blues, jazz and pop to create a uniqueness that has elevated her as an artist and linked her with some of the best in the business. A touring member of Rock ’n Roll Hall of Fame legend Sam Moore’s band (Sam & Dave) from 2008-2012, Poland also appeared on stage with Bette Midler continuing to exhibit her vast versatility as a performer. Poland’s original songs have appeared on the HBO, NBC, Bravo networks, as well as Netflix. Her song “Possible” has been featured in a Bare Minerals TV campaign throughout the UK as well as in Season 2 of Bravo’s hit show Girlfriend’s Guide To Divorce. She has toured with and opened for a wide range of artists, including the Grammy-winning Blood, Sweat & Tears, Marc Cohn, and Suzanne Vega. Currently, Poland splits her time between touring with Grammy-winning soul singer Michael Bolton as his duet partner and writing/recording/producing from her home studio. With four solo albums, three EPs and a slew of singles released, Poland will be releasing her latest EP Destination Home this November.