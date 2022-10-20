Pop Rockers NITRO NITRA Release New Single “Walk Into The Sun”

Emerging pop rockers NITRO NITRA release their feel-good single, “Walk Into The Sun,” a punchy rock track aimed to motivate listeners to envision the sunnier side of life when matters seem dark.

Hailing from the home-state of some rock music greats, including “Bad to the Bone” singer George Thorogood, the Delaware-based NITRO NITRA, formed in 2019, have already received positive reviews in national outlets and local outlets including WNBC and The Dover Post, respectively. Band leader and head vocalist, Nitro Nitra, alongside longtime creative partner and guitarist Jimmy Church, formed the self-proclaimed superhero rock band with the goal of uplifting listeners while breaking down racial barriers in the rock genre.

Having led a life full of tumultuous highs and lows, the vocalist has been open about her past substance abuse struggles and the way music guided her to sobriety along with the power of internal strength and the support of her loving family. In 2021, Nitra released her debut EP titled Unearthed, a conceptual album that served as a soundtrack to her life thus far. Earlier this year, NITRO NITRA competed in NBC’s American Song Contest, receiving high praises from the hosts, Grammy Award-winning artist Kelly Clarkson and legendary rapper Snoop Dogg, and from viewers alike.

Be sure to check out “Walk Into The Sun,” the latest single by emerging pop rockers NITRO NITRA, out now on all digital streaming platforms. The accompanying music video comes out later this month.

About the Artist

NITRO NITRA is a Delaware-based rock band with pop, soul and metal influences. Fronted by the band’s namesake Nitro Nitra, the rock band formed in 2019 after the vocalist’s mystical awakening. Having spent a long period of her life in repetitive loops of substance abuse, the songstress found a way to break free and transcend the conditioned cycles that kept her from reaching her full potential with the assistance of family, music and inner strength.

Nitra, now uses music as a vessel through which to share her new found knowledge with the world. The songwriter hopes her music creates a universal experience by lifting fans up to a metaphorical place where they feel they can open up and awaken their own untapped potential.