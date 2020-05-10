Pop/Rock Band Hello Halo Releases Debut Album ‘Maybe This Can’t Wait’

Following years of writing, recording, and perfecting their live show, New York alternative pop/rock band HELLO HALO is excited to release their debut album Maybe This Can’t Wait. Available now on all digital platforms, the 8-track collection was recorded in New Jersey in collaboration with producer Dominic Gallucci (Lyfe Jennings, Laura Warshauer) and mixer Rich Keller (Snoop Dogg, Swizz Beatz, Nipsey Hussle).

“We’ve been looking forward to sharing this album for such a long time that we can’t believe the day has finally arrived,” the band shares. “A very loud and heartfelt ‘thank you!’ to our technical and production support, especially Rich Keller and Dom Gallucci, and of course, our committed fans, friends and family. Thank you for sticking with us. All along we’ve wanted to write music that serves to stir up momentum for those at the precipice of doing remarkable things in this world, and we hope we have grown enough to become the right vehicle for that message to spread.”

In the months leading up to the album, the band offered a glimpse into Maybe This Can’t Wait with the early release of several singles: “Restart,” “Not Alone,” “Darling, Can You Hear Me?,” “Our Tomorrow Is You” and the title track, “Maybe This Can’t Wait.” The music is gaining traction on Spotify, with the songs racking up thousands of spins.

While Maybe This Can’t Wait will mark the group’s first official album release, HELLO HALO has established a solid presence in the New York City live music market, including performing a show alongside Story of the Year, and playing at several notable New York City venues, including a sold-out headlining show at Gramercy Theatre, Irving Plaza, Mercury Lounge, Bowery Ballroom and (Le) Poisson Rouge. They’re playing at the Knitting Factory Brooklyn on July 25 (new rescheduled date) and are looking to play more live dates this year.

HELLO HALO was founded in New York City in 2017. The band–Paul Nathaniel (vocals), cousins Jon Bernstein (guitar) and Jeremy Bernstein (bass), Juan Pablo Pastor (drums) and Chris Schortgen (guitar)–produces songs influenced by an array of musical genres from pop and hip hop to folk and j-rock. Their lyrics aim to inspire and provoke action or nurture curiosity, shifting from perceptive and cerebral to motivational and romantic.

Track listing for Maybe This Can’t Wait:

Our Tomorrow Is You Not Alone Only If You Let Me Darling, Can You Hear Me? Restart Sunrise Radiant Star Maybe This Can’t Wait

