Pop Reggae Artist Dan Bailey Tribe Releases New Single “Easy To Close Your Eyes”

The great orator and civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr. once said “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” Philanthropist and pop reggae artist, Dan Bailey, echoes identical sentiments in his latest single “Easy To Close Your Eyes.” Providing powerful commentary on the current state of the world, the acoustic reggae-inspired track touches on many of today’s social imbalances and injustices. Casting a light on those turning a blind eye to inequalities and the effects of climate change, Dan Bailey invites us all to open our eyes and operate with greater awareness and compassion. Dan Bailey Tribe unveils “Easy To Close Your Eyes” on all digital platforms.

Surrounded by a musical family from South Africa, Bailey has spent most of his life playing and crafting music inspired by his heritage and the international travels that brought him all over the world composing, performing and teaching music. Following years of success as a solo artist, Bailey decided to assemble his own ensemble focusing on creating eclectic music with a message. This summer solstice, Dan Bailey gears up to release his third album ALCHEMYSTIC, available on all digital platforms on June 25th, 2021.

Be sure to check out Dan Bailey Tribe and their latest single, “Easy To Close Your Eyes,” available on all streaming platforms on Friday, June 11, 2021.

More About Dan Bailey

Born and raised on the east end of Long Island, New York, Dan Bailey grew up embracing his musical talents and South African roots. As a youth, Bailey taught himself guitar and songwriting. By the age of 13, he was already hosting his own drum workshops. Music became such a positive influence in Bailey’s life that it saved him from a potentially dark path of drugs and delinquency that trapped many of his childhood friends. Developing music programs for at-risk youths remains at the core of Bailey’s mission today.

At 19, Bailey decided to embark on a round-the-world journey that would transform his life. On his year-long walkabout, the musician gained a lifetime of experience that continues to fuel his songwriting today. Bailey is currently setting roots on the Hawaiian island of Kauai and gearing up for shows in New York this summer. Filled with inspiration from the world over, Bailey is preparing to release his third studio album, ALCHEMYSTIC, on June 25th, 2021.

