Pop/R&B Virtuoso Yung Fung Releases New Single, “Michaella”

Yung Fung has just released a single called “Michaella” which combines all the elements for an evening groove – latin loops, arching melodies and r&b vibes for a unique sound and story about finding someone special and taking chances.

Based in Boston, Yung Fung is corporate executive, extensive world traveler and aspiring musician. In a world where society often indicates that you either have to choose having a career in business or pursuing music, Yung is disrupting that paradigm doing both.

Originally a classically trained violinist who played and toured in youth conservatories throughout Boston, he eventually branched out into singing, songwriting, guitar, piano and music production as his musical taste expanded into more pop & r&b influenced genres. It was these self-taught skills, interests in different genres, and classical training that’s not only molded his unique style and sound, but also allowed him to “produce on the go”. With a demanding 60-70 hour work week and bouncing around different time zones every four months, it wasn’t out of the ordinary for him to set up makeshift studios in his hotel rooms, laying down beats on a plane or playing at open mics internationally. “I truly believe that even with an intensive work load and travel, you can still fit in time to pursue your passion. In fact, I find it healing since music is the medium for how I express my emotions. Bottom line is, deon’t give yourself excuses, take action and make it happen” – says Yung.

Since then he has inspired many others in the corporate scene to also follow their passions and has since assembled a collective called “The Love”. Together they have performed in front of hundreds at a global company event, a local charity event and at local establishments across the US.

“Michaella” is the first release from him and his collective that will be a part of the album he plans to release later this year.

Yung hopes that with the release of “Michaella” and the subsequent release of his upcoming album, he will continue to inspire and show others that it is possible to have a career in business, while also aspiring to be a musician and pursuing their passion.

Listening to his music, it is definitely evident that his sound is a unique blend of different styles and the the vehicle for documenting relatable experiences, especially with love.

Businesses interested in partnership or media opportunities can learn more by contacting Yung on his social platforms below.

Link to video: https://youtu.be/-ZJdWUTcxsU

Link to Spotify single: http://bit.ly/Michaella

Instagram: http://instagram.com/yungfungmusic

Soundcloud: http://soundcloud.com/yung-fung

Facebook: http://facebook.com/yungfungmusic

Spotify: http://bit.ly/yungfung

Youtube: http://youtube.com/user/wingfeng

Bandcamp: yungfung.bandcamp.com

Email: yung.f.fung@gmail.com